Insider Selling: Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) EVP Sells 534 Shares of Stock

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 534 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total transaction of $115,536.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,377,395.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

Shares of CRL traded up $5.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $226.03. The stock had a trading volume of 610,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,675. The firm has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.28. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.36 and a 12 month high of $397.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $203.79 and a 200 day moving average of $220.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles River Laboratories International

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRL. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 41.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 14.8% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 39,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,085 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter worth $71,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 7.5% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 18.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,184 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Charles River Laboratories International

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $241.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.23.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

