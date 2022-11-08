ING Groep NV Increases Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,266 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in MSCI were worth $6,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 2.1% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in MSCI by 4.1% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 37.5% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 0.5% in the second quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 6,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 4.1% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at MSCI

In other news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total value of $498,718.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,212,369.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total value of $498,718.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,212,369.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $3,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,908 shares in the company, valued at $9,157,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE MSCI opened at $462.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.57 and a beta of 1.10. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $376.41 and a 1-year high of $679.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $440.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $438.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 48.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSCI. UBS Group raised their price objective on MSCI from $514.00 to $546.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on MSCI from $499.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on MSCI from $444.00 to $498.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on MSCI from $423.00 to $459.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on MSCI to $504.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $507.11.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

