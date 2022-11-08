ING Groep NV Buys New Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

ING Groep NV bought a new stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,088,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in American Water Works by 259.0% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in American Water Works by 107.7% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 83.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on AWK shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Guggenheim cut their target price on American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on American Water Works to $151.00 in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.33.

American Water Works Trading Down 0.2 %

American Water Works stock opened at $138.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.53. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.77 and a fifty-two week high of $189.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.48.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

