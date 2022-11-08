Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.82.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Infineon Technologies Stock Performance

IFNNY stock opened at $26.45 on Tuesday. Infineon Technologies has a twelve month low of $21.43 and a twelve month high of $49.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $34.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.18 and its 200-day moving average is $26.05.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

