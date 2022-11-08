Immutable X (IMX) Trading Down 2.2% This Week

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 8th. One Immutable X token can now be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00002929 BTC on exchanges. Immutable X has a total market capitalization of $327.38 million and $38.28 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Immutable X has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003294 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000282 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000351 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $115.12 or 0.00584984 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000301 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,996.45 or 0.30470862 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000329 BTC.
Immutable X Profile
Immutable X’s launch date was July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. Immutable X’s official message board is www.immutable.com/blog. The official website for Immutable X is www.immutable.com. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Immutable X
