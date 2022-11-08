Immutable X (IMX) Trading Down 2.2% This Week

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 8th. One Immutable X token can now be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00002929 BTC on exchanges. Immutable X has a total market capitalization of $327.38 million and $38.28 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Immutable X has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003294 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $115.12 or 0.00584984 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,996.45 or 0.30470862 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Immutable X Profile

Immutable X’s launch date was July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. Immutable X’s official message board is www.immutable.com/blog. The official website for Immutable X is www.immutable.com. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Immutable X

According to CryptoCompare, “IMX is the native utility token of the Immutable X protocol.Immutable X protocol claims zero gas fees, instant trades, and carbon-neutral NFTs for marketplaces, games, and applications without compromise. With an engine that supports over 9,000 transactions per second,”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Immutable X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Immutable X using one of the exchanges listed above.

