Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Bought by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 43.9% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 6.7% in the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 11.9% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ITW. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE ITW opened at $215.72 on Tuesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.52 and a twelve month high of $249.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $66.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.91.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.65% and a net margin of 17.49%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 59.82%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Articles

