ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.20-$6.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.53. ICU Medical also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.20-$6.80 EPS.

ICU Medical Stock Up 4.1 %

NASDAQ ICUI traded up $5.66 on Monday, hitting $142.07. 416,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,029. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. ICU Medical has a fifty-two week low of $132.76 and a fifty-two week high of $251.77. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 338.27 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $152.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.04.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.23). ICU Medical had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $561.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ICU Medical will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of ICU Medical

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ICUI. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $230.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $208.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ICU Medical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICUI. Covestor Ltd raised its position in ICU Medical by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in ICU Medical during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Group One Trading L.P. raised its position in ICU Medical by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 566 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in ICU Medical by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in ICU Medical by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,327 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

Featured Stories

