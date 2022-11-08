ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.20-$6.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms recently commented on ICUI. Raymond James reduced their price target on ICU Medical from $208.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on ICU Medical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on ICU Medical from $230.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

ICUI stock traded up $5.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $142.07. 416,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,029. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 338.27 and a beta of 0.54. ICU Medical has a 1-year low of $132.76 and a 1-year high of $251.77.

ICU Medical ( NASDAQ:ICUI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.30 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 0.31%. The company’s revenue was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ICU Medical will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $396,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ICU Medical by 31.4% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of ICU Medical by 100.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,270 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

