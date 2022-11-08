ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after KeyCorp lowered their price target on the stock from $225.00 to $200.00. The stock had previously closed at $142.07, but opened at $132.00. ICU Medical shares last traded at $137.38, with a volume of 1,555 shares changing hands.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ICUI. Raymond James downgraded ICU Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on ICU Medical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICUI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in ICU Medical by 81.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 86.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 378.0% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 16.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 469 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $152.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 338.27 and a beta of 0.54.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.23). ICU Medical had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 0.31%. The firm had revenue of $561.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

