ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ICFI. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of ICF International from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of ICF International from $121.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th.
ICF International Stock Up 3.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ICFI traded up $3.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $109.46. 239,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,016. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. ICF International has a 12-month low of $84.68 and a 12-month high of $121.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.66.
Insider Activity at ICF International
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICF International
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICFI. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICF International during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of ICF International by 268.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICF International during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of ICF International by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ICF International during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.
ICF International Company Profile
ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.
