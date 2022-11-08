ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ICFI. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of ICF International from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of ICF International from $121.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICFI traded up $3.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $109.46. 239,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,016. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. ICF International has a 12-month low of $84.68 and a 12-month high of $121.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.66.

In other ICF International news, CEO John Wasson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.77, for a total transaction of $264,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,092,714.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other ICF International news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total transaction of $526,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,396,292.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO John Wasson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.77, for a total transaction of $264,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,092,714.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,000 shares of company stock worth $1,531,160 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICFI. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICF International during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of ICF International by 268.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICF International during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of ICF International by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ICF International during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

