IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) Receives $47.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

IAA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research lowered shares of IAA from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. CJS Securities lowered IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on IAA from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IAA

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in IAA in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,677,000. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAA in the 3rd quarter worth $35,084,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of IAA by 90.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 202,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,447,000 after acquiring an additional 96,306 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of IAA by 8.0% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 5,137 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in IAA by 54.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 11,606 shares in the last quarter. 99.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAA Price Performance

IAA opened at $38.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.94. IAA has a 12-month low of $31.32 and a 12-month high of $55.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $497.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.61 million. IAA had a return on equity of 88.51% and a net margin of 14.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IAA will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About IAA

IAA, Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects vehicle buyers and sellers. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a range of sellers. It provides buyers with various bidding/buying digital channels, vehicle merchandising, evaluation services and online bidding tools, and replacement part inventory.

