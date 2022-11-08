Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Bought by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 69.4% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 507.0% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $1.39 on Tuesday, reaching $211.16. 85,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,441,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $183.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.48. The firm has a market cap of $141.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $228.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.19%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 8th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen increased their price target on Honeywell International to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.00.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

