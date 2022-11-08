Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.80-$0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $940.00 million-$990.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $965.85 million. Hologic also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.30-$3.60 EPS.

HOLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Hologic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hologic presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $78.18.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.92. The company had a trading volume of 50,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,968,158. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.29 and its 200-day moving average is $70.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.01. Hologic has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $80.49.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $953.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.68 million. Hologic had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hologic will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hologic news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $1,054,512.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,193,797.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Hologic by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Hologic by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Hologic by 163.9% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Hologic by 7.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in Hologic by 0.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 75,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,803,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

