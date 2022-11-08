Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC decreased its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $2,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HOLX. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Hologic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1,825.0% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 415 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 409.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on HOLX. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.18.

Hologic Price Performance

NASDAQ:HOLX traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.20. 22,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,968,158. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.29 and its 200-day moving average is $70.18. The firm has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.01. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $80.49.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $953.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.68 million. Hologic had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hologic news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $1,054,512.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,811 shares in the company, valued at $9,193,797.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hologic

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.