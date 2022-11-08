Holo Price Tops $0.0019 on Major Exchanges (HOT)

Holo (HOT) traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 8th. Holo has a market capitalization of $325.39 million and approximately $34.06 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Holo token can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Holo has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003346 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $108.53 or 0.00567677 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,653.09 or 0.29569371 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Holo Token Profile

Holo was first traded on January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,342,974,127 tokens. The official message board for Holo is medium.com/h-o-l-o. The Reddit community for Holo is https://reddit.com/r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Holo is holochain.org. Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Holo

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Holo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Holo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

