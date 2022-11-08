Holdings L.P. Blackstone III Sells 180,000 Shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Stock

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $6,386,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,295,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,266,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Holdings L.P. Blackstone III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 4th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.36, for a total transaction of $7,043,800.00.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 125,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total transaction of $4,216,250.00.

On Monday, October 31st, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 65,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $2,172,300.00.

On Friday, October 28th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 47,846 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total transaction of $1,585,616.44.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 85,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.69, for a total transaction of $2,863,650.00.

On Monday, October 24th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 45,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $1,488,150.00.

On Thursday, October 20th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 104,600 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $3,415,190.00.

On Tuesday, October 18th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,200 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $137,004.00.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,410 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $143,501.40.

On Monday, October 10th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,744 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $154,322.32.

Viper Energy Partners Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of Viper Energy Partners stock traded up $1.07 on Monday, reaching $35.42. The stock had a trading volume of 892,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,434. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.16. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 1 year low of $19.19 and a 1 year high of $35.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 1.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research firms have commented on VNOM. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Viper Energy Partners by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Viper Energy Partners by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

