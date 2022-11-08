HM Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

HM Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. HM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 169.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,049,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,858 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1,132.9% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 810,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,918,000 after purchasing an additional 745,042 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at $54,314,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 263.8% during the 1st quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 642,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,086,000 after purchasing an additional 465,631 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,955,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,787,000 after purchasing an additional 462,997 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $160,582.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,383.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $160,582.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,383.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total transaction of $372,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Up 1.6 %

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

Shares of MKC stock traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $81.23. 5,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,257,007. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $71.19 and a 12-month high of $107.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.60.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 57.81%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

