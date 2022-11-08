HM Capital Management LLC Invests $219,000 in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

HM Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at $19,120,470.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 161,936 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.32, for a total value of $54,786,187.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,363,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,970,044,199.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the purchase, the director now owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 508,368 shares of company stock valued at $170,988,404 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. UBS Group upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $341.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.94.

NYSE LLY traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $364.93. 22,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,859,423. The company has a market cap of $346.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $231.87 and a 12-month high of $367.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $326.59 and a 200 day moving average of $315.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

