HM Capital Management LLC Buys 2,005 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

HM Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,598 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Walmart comprises about 1.6% of HM Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. HM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 442.9% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc grew its holdings in Walmart by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $587,912.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 268,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,038,431.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $587,912.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 268,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,038,431.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total transaction of $1,370,575.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,478,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,711,617.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,160,874 shares of company stock valued at $298,616,900 in the last 90 days. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
WMT traded up $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.50. 59,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,452,334. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.24.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
