HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 799 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF makes up 0.7% of HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $2,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 60,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 18,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RWO traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.92. The company had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,057. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.62. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $36.47 and a 1-year high of $56.85.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

