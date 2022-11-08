HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,175 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blossom Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.6% in the first quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 53,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 7,271 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,303.9% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 288,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 276,880 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 188.4% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 57,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 37,285 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 32.1% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 37,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 9,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 24.5% in the first quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 31,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 6,212 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BSCM traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $21.23. 700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,974. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.20 and a 200-day moving average of $21.21. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.16 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.