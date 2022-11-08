HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,631 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in META. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth $31,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 61.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total transaction of $32,254.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,211.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total transaction of $254,799.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,123.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total value of $32,254.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,211.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,592 shares of company stock valued at $8,379,763. 13.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen lowered shares of Meta Platforms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.49.

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.95. The company had a trading volume of 994,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,632,972. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.17. The stock has a market cap of $257.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.14. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $353.83.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

