HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 834,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,011 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 12.4% of HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $48,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 7,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 99.6% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.55. The company had a trading volume of 15,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,037. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $53.18 and a 12 month high of $84.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.14.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

