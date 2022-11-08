HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,298,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,617 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,123,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,026,000 after acquiring an additional 83,983 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,072,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,928,000 after acquiring an additional 146,323 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,045,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,796,000 after acquiring an additional 39,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,863,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,763,000 after acquiring an additional 154,885 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.04. The company had a trading volume of 46,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,298. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $110.55 and a one year high of $133.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.14.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.