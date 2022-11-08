HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,236 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 10.3% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,312 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 10,861 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,690 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 93,021 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. 49.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

F has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Nomura raised shares of Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.07.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

F stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.64. 809,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,617,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.38. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $25.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.42.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.11 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

