HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of CSX by 124.1% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 645,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,167,000 after purchasing an additional 357,299 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in CSX by 1.2% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 64,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in CSX by 5.8% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 70,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 6.6% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in CSX by 3.8% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 905,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,399,000 after buying an additional 32,844 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX Stock Performance

CSX traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,642,336. The stock has a market cap of $62.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $38.63.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 28.06%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. CSX’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. CSX’s payout ratio is 21.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens upped their target price on CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen reduced their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on CSX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.31.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

