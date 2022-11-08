HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 675 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at about $649,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 22.6% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 649,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,271,000 after purchasing an additional 119,599 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 13,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 10.6% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 120,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,431,000 after purchasing an additional 11,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 42.9% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 53,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after buying an additional 16,146 shares during the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.59. 231,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,597,936. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $67.20. The stock has a market cap of $257.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.58.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 76.86%.

KO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $63.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Herbert A. Allen III bought 33,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,961,069.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

