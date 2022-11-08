HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 108 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,096 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of NIKE by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,427,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,421 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in NIKE by 221.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $275,368,000 after buying an additional 1,409,913 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in NIKE by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,677,653 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $225,747,000 after buying an additional 788,270 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its position in NIKE by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,222,897 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $568,233,000 after buying an additional 735,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in NIKE by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,534,593 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $744,735,000 after buying an additional 676,600 shares in the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on NIKE from $127.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on NIKE from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on NIKE from $123.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.96.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.49. 205,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,395,209. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.64. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $177.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

