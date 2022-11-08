HEX Price Reaches $0.0331 (HEX)

HEX (HEX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 7th. HEX has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion and $12.16 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HEX token can now be purchased for about $0.0331 or 0.00000161 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HEX has traded 22.8% lower against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003263 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000289 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000359 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.06 or 0.00599315 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000285 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6,410.13 or 0.31217355 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000307 BTC.
HEX Token Profile
HEX’s launch date was December 2nd, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 633,542,658,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 572,170,573,415 tokens. HEX’s official Twitter account is @hexcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HEX is hex.com. The Reddit community for HEX is https://reddit.com/r/hexcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
