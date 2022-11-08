Hermez Network Trading 37.9% Higher Over Last Week (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 8th. Over the last week, Hermez Network has traded up 37.9% against the US dollar. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $158.01 million and $713,746.00 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for about $4.33 or 0.00022270 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,401.58 or 0.99900599 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00008178 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00006617 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00021888 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00041953 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00046515 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00023016 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005131 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

HEZ is a token. It launched on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.36158907 USD and is down -0.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $700,180.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.