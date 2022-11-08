Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €62.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) received a €62.00 ($62.00) price objective from stock analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.08% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €67.00 ($67.00) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €70.00 ($70.00) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays set a €60.00 ($60.00) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($65.00) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €64.00 ($64.00) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock traded up €0.84 ($0.84) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €63.32 ($63.32). 534,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €62.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is €62.21. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €103.00 ($103.00) and a one year high of €129.65 ($129.65).

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

