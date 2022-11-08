Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €60.00 by Barclays

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) has been given a €60.00 ($60.00) target price by equities researchers at Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 5.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($65.00) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($73.00) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €64.00 ($64.00) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €68.00 ($68.00) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a €62.00 ($62.00) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, October 14th.

Shares of FRA:HEN3 traded up €0.84 ($0.84) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €63.32 ($63.32). 534,014 shares of the stock were exchanged. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €103.00 ($103.00) and a 52-week high of €129.65 ($129.65). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €62.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €62.21.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

