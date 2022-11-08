Helium 24-Hour Volume Hits $9.97 Million (HNT)

Helium (HNT) traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. One Helium coin can now be bought for $3.46 or 0.00018121 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Helium has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. Helium has a total market capitalization of $450.68 million and approximately $9.97 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003356 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000271 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000336 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010751 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.10 or 0.00560425 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000306 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,786.81 or 0.29191632 BTC.
About Helium
Helium (CRYPTO:HNT) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2019. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,184,571 coins. The Reddit community for Helium is https://reddit.com/r/heliumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Helium’s official Twitter account is @helium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Helium is chat.helium.com. The official website for Helium is www.helium.com.
Helium Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helium using one of the exchanges listed above.
