HedgeTrade (HEDG) Price Reaches $0.14 on Major Exchanges

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. One HedgeTrade token can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000751 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. HedgeTrade has a total market capitalization of $47.59 million and $3,612.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HedgeTrade alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003312 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $102.89 or 0.00567982 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,346.32 or 0.29512592 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000342 BTC.

HedgeTrade Profile

HedgeTrade’s genesis date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @hedgetradehq and its Facebook page is accessible here. HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com.

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HedgeTrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HedgeTrade and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.