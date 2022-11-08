Healthcare Capital (OTCMKTS:HCCC) Trading 10.8% Higher

Shares of Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCC – Get Rating) traded up 10.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.78 and last traded at $12.74. 376,700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 410,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.

Healthcare Capital Trading Up 10.8 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.42.

Healthcare Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Healthcare Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

