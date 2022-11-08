Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$9.00 price target on the stock.

HWX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Haywood Securities dropped their price target on Headwater Exploration from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Headwater Exploration from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Headwater Exploration from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$9.68.

Headwater Exploration Stock Down 1.1 %

HWX stock opened at C$7.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.67 billion and a PE ratio of 11.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.30. Headwater Exploration has a 52 week low of C$4.32 and a 52 week high of C$8.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Headwater Exploration Company Profile

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interests in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; the Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook shale gas prospect located in New Brunswick.

