Head to Head Survey: Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) and Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG)

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating) and Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Corebridge Financial and Brighthouse Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corebridge Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Brighthouse Financial $7.14 billion 0.53 -$108.00 million $25.53 2.05

Corebridge Financial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Brighthouse Financial.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corebridge Financial 0 4 8 0 2.67 Brighthouse Financial 0 8 1 0 2.11

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Corebridge Financial and Brighthouse Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Corebridge Financial presently has a consensus target price of $24.20, indicating a potential upside of 11.37%. Brighthouse Financial has a consensus target price of $54.80, indicating a potential upside of 4.90%. Given Corebridge Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Corebridge Financial is more favorable than Brighthouse Financial.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.4% of Brighthouse Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Brighthouse Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Corebridge Financial and Brighthouse Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corebridge Financial N/A N/A N/A Brighthouse Financial 18.70% 11.46% 0.64%

Summary

Brighthouse Financial beats Corebridge Financial on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corebridge Financial

Corebridge Financial, Inc. provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds. The Group Retirement segment offers record-keeping services, plan administration and compliance services, and financial planning and advisory solutions to employer-defined contribution plans and their participants, as well as proprietary and non-proprietary annuities, advisory services, and brokerage products. The Life Insurance segment offers term life and universal life insurance in the United States, as well as issues individual life, whole life, and group life insurance in the United Kingdom; and distributes medical insurance in Ireland. The Institutional Markets segment provides stable value wraps, structured settlement and pension risk transfer annuities, corporate and bank owned life insurance, high net worth products, and guaranteed investment contracts. The company was formerly known as SAFG Retirement Services, Inc. Corebridge Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Corebridge Financial, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of American International Group, Inc.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security. The Life segment provides term, universal, whole, and variable life policies for policyholders' needs for financial security and protected wealth transfer. The Run-off segment manages structured settlements, pension risk transfer contracts, certain company-owned life insurance policies, funding agreements, and universal life with secondary guarantees. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

