Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.08-$2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.12. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE HE traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $37.56. 1,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,506. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 12 month low of $33.18 and a 12 month high of $44.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.40.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.04). Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $895.61 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is currently 63.93%.

A number of research analysts have commented on HE shares. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America lowered Hawaiian Electric Industries from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Hawaiian Electric Industries to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the second quarter worth $226,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 12.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 332,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,586,000 after acquiring an additional 35,808 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 79.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the second quarter valued at $478,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 7.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

