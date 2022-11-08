Havencrest Healthcare Partners Sells 50,200 Shares of The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI) Stock

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Rating) major shareholder Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 50,200 shares of Oncology Institute stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.39, for a total value of $170,178.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,915,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,174,026.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Havencrest Healthcare Partners also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 7th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 19,167 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total value of $62,867.76.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 58,500 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total value of $230,490.00.

On Monday, October 31st, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 41,855 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.69, for a total value of $196,299.95.

On Friday, October 28th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 52,091 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total value of $252,120.44.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 52,500 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total value of $270,900.00.

On Monday, October 24th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 29,400 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total value of $146,412.00.

On Thursday, October 20th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 12,000 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total value of $57,960.00.

On Monday, October 17th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 8,249 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total value of $37,945.40.

On Friday, October 14th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 9,800 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total value of $44,492.00.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 14,343 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total value of $67,412.10.

Oncology Institute Price Performance

TOI stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.28. The stock had a trading volume of 54,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,593. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.16. The Oncology Institute, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.22 and a 52-week high of $12.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oncology Institute

Oncology Institute ( NASDAQ:TOI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $60.92 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that The Oncology Institute, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its holdings in Oncology Institute by 2.6% in the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,383,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,118,000 after acquiring an additional 86,992 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Oncology Institute by 89.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 838,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,977,000 after acquiring an additional 395,977 shares during the period. Triatomic Management LP raised its position in shares of Oncology Institute by 7.0% in the first quarter. Triatomic Management LP now owns 428,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 28,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Oncology Institute by 538.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 198,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 167,527 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Oncology Institute by 696.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 143,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 125,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TOI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Oncology Institute in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Oncology Institute in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

About Oncology Institute

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides medical oncology services in the United States. Its services include physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, radiation, outpatient stem cell transplants and transfusions programs, and patient support. The company also offers and manages clinical trial services, such as managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, and stem cell transplants services.

Featured Articles

