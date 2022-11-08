Harvia Oyj (OTCMKTS:HRVFF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Danske

Danske upgraded shares of Harvia Oyj (OTCMKTS:HRVFF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Harvia Oyj Price Performance

OTCMKTS:HRVFF opened at 59.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is 59.20. Harvia Oyj has a twelve month low of 59.20 and a twelve month high of 59.20.

Harvia Oyj Company Profile

Harvia Oyj, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes traditional, steam, and infrared saunas. The company provides sauna heaters, sauna rooms, hot tubs, control units, and steam generators; sauna heater spare parts, sauna stones, steam room elements, infrared components, sound and lighting solutions, and water hygiene products; and sauna accessories, such as sauna scents, buckets, and ladles, as well as thermometers and sauna textiles.

