Harvia Oyj (OTCMKTS:HRVFF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Danske

Danske upgraded shares of Harvia Oyj (OTCMKTS:HRVFF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
Harvia Oyj Price Performance
OTCMKTS:HRVFF opened at 59.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is 59.20. Harvia Oyj has a twelve month low of 59.20 and a twelve month high of 59.20.
Harvia Oyj Company Profile
