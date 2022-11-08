Grove Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.27 Million (GVR)

Grove (GVR) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 8th. In the last seven days, Grove has traded down 1% against the US dollar. One Grove token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Grove has a market cap of $2.27 million and approximately $6.69 million worth of Grove was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Grove alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003269 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.54 or 0.00584513 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,966.24 or 0.30446328 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Grove Profile

Grove’s genesis date was March 1st, 2022. Grove’s total supply is 4,205,378,717,238,560 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,583,543,682,285,624 tokens. The Reddit community for Grove is https://reddit.com/r/grovetokenofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grove’s official Twitter account is @grovetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Grove is www.grovetoken.com.

Buying and Selling Grove

According to CryptoCompare, “Grove combines a Dubai-based investment company with Cryptocurrency. Grove is a Green investment company investing in renewable energy, solar, and hydroponic farming Industries. Grove will contribute 3 per cent of all transactions towards token optimization and marketing, with a portion of this invested into charitable donations that support environmental initiatives.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grove directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grove should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grove using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grove and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.