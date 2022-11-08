Greenland Technologies (GTEC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Greenland Technologies to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Greenland Technologies had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $20.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.50 million. On average, analysts expect Greenland Technologies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GTEC stock opened at $2.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.68 and a 200 day moving average of $3.48. Greenland Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $12.60.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Greenland Technologies stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Greenland Technologies Holding Co. ( NASDAQ:GTEC Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Greenland Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells transmission products for material handling machineries in the People's Republic of China. The company offers transmission products for forklift trucks that are used in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports.

