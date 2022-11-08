Got Guaranteed (GOTG) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $106,264.00

Got Guaranteed (GOTG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 8th. One Got Guaranteed token can now be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00002644 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Got Guaranteed has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar. Got Guaranteed has a total market capitalization of $155.43 million and approximately $106,264.00 worth of Got Guaranteed was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003294 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.12 or 0.00584984 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,996.45 or 0.30470862 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Got Guaranteed Token Profile

Got Guaranteed’s launch date was November 19th, 2021. Got Guaranteed’s total supply is 1,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. The official website for Got Guaranteed is gotg.world. Got Guaranteed’s official Twitter account is @gotg58900461 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Got Guaranteed

According to CryptoCompare, “GotG launched a DAG guarantee·insurance solution in the digital asset market. GotG is a platform in the digital asset market that implements the DAG guarantee·insurance solution to improve the stability of digital asset investors.Telegram”

