GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $6.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $9.00.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on GoPro from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of GoPro from $7.30 to $6.10 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GoPro in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of GoPro in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoPro has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.57.
GoPro Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GPRO opened at $5.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.40 and a 200-day moving average of $6.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $812.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.21. GoPro has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $12.14.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoPro
GoPro Company Profile
GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO10 Black, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription provides access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GoPro (GPRO)
- 3 Reasons Another Shoe May Drop for Skechers
- Is Clothier V.F. Corporation’s 7% Dividend Worth Trying On?
- Bulls Vs Bears: Mullen Automotive Short Interest Grows
- Palantir Falls Into The Hands Of Value Investors
- The Analysts Can’t Keep Up with Arista Networks Stock
Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.