GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $6.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $9.00.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on GoPro from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of GoPro from $7.30 to $6.10 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GoPro in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of GoPro in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoPro has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.57.

GoPro Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GPRO opened at $5.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.40 and a 200-day moving average of $6.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $812.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.21. GoPro has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $12.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoPro

GoPro Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of GoPro in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of GoPro by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoPro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO10 Black, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription provides access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

