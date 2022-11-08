Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GTEK) Stock Position Reduced by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc lessened its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GTEK – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 560,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,699 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF comprises 1.9% of Berger Financial Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Berger Financial Group Inc owned 5.45% of Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF worth $12,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF by 99.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 14,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,345,000.

Shares of GTEK stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.01. 35,858 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,182. Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $19.12 and a twelve month high of $42.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.70.

