Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) is Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Kelman Lazarov Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 897,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,308 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF comprises about 8.4% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Kelman Lazarov Inc. owned approximately 0.95% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $24,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after buying an additional 25,876 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $407,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,665,000. Alpha Omega Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 227,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,318,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,910,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

GSIE stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.38. The stock had a trading volume of 29,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,791. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $24.21 and a twelve month high of $36.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.07.

