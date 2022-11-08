Gode Chain Trading 2.5% Lower Over Last Week (GODE)

Gode Chain (GODE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. Gode Chain has a market cap of $148.51 million and approximately $3.15 million worth of Gode Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gode Chain has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. One Gode Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0146 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003273 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.15 or 0.00550277 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,320.65 or 0.28663044 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Gode Chain Token Profile

Gode Chain’s genesis date was February 21st, 2022. Gode Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Gode Chain’s official Twitter account is @godechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gode Chain’s official website is godechain.com.

Gode Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gode Chain is a scalable heterogeneous multi-chain. Meaning, unlike previous blockchain implementations that focused on a single chain with varying degrees of generality to potential applications, the Gode Chain itself is not designed to provide any inherent application functionality at all.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gode Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gode Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gode Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

