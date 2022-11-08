Gnosis (GNO) Trading Down 5% This Week

Gnosis (GNO) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. One Gnosis token can now be bought for about $112.68 or 0.00568439 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Gnosis has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gnosis has a total market cap of $290.68 million and $5.11 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gnosis alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003263 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.99 or 0.00587040 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,145.96 or 0.30577964 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Gnosis Profile

Gnosis’ launch date was April 25th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,579,588 tokens. The official website for Gnosis is gnosis.io. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gnosis is https://reddit.com/r/gnosispm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gnosis’ official message board is forum.gnosis.io.

Buying and Selling Gnosis

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gnosis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gnosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gnosis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gnosis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.