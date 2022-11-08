Global Crossing Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:JETMF) Trading Down 13.3%

Shares of Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF – Get Rating) fell 13.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.62 and last traded at $0.62. 9,670 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 19,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.

Global Crossing Airlines Group Trading Down 13.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.67.

Global Crossing Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:JETMF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Global Crossing Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 1,953.02% and a negative net margin of 20.94%. The firm had revenue of $17.44 million during the quarter.

Global Crossing Airlines Group Company Profile

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc operates in the airline business. The company operates a US Part 121 flag and charter airline using the Airbus A320 family of aircraft that provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. It also rents office spaces. It focuses to fly as an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance and wet lease charter airline serving the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin American markets.

