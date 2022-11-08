Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Glencore plc (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 596.92 ($6.87).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 700 ($8.06) price objective on Glencore in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 750 ($8.64) price target on Glencore in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 625 ($7.20) price objective on Glencore in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Glencore from GBX 700 ($8.06) to GBX 680 ($7.83) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 550 ($6.33) target price on Glencore in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Glencore Stock Performance

Shares of GLEN stock opened at GBX 521.90 ($6.01) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of £67.57 billion and a PE ratio of 501.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 489.56 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 478.18. Glencore has a one year low of GBX 346.40 ($3.99) and a one year high of GBX 548.50 ($6.32).

About Glencore

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

